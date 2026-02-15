HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,520 shares of company stock worth $6,894,067 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $539.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.00 and a 12-month high of $552.90. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

