Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $201.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

