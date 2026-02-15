Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,321,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $224,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

