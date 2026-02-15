16,259 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 522,400 shares in the company, valued at $67,091,832. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $141.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains.

Neutral Sentiment: Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista's flexibility.

Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside.

Negative Sentiment: Rising component/memory costs are a sector-wide headwind; management says it's mitigating impacts via purchase commitments, but cost pressure remains a watch item for margins.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

