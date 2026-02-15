Contrasting TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TIX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness -15.30% -6.85% 5.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

TIX has a beta of -2.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TIX and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xponential Fitness 1 4 2 1 2.38

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than TIX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIX and Xponential Fitness”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $315.14 million 1.29 -$64.95 million ($1.65) -5.02

TIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats TIX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIX

(Get Free Report)

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site. In addition, it provides online booking services for shows, concerts, tours, attractions, and other entertainment and leisure activities. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California. On August 24, 2021, Tix Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on February 7, 2022.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.