Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on March 3rd

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 11.8% increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Oshkosh Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $171.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.
Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.
