Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on March 3rd

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 11.8% increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $171.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

