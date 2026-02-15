Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT opened at $11.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.