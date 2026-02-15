Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 90.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,388 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 42,263 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 209,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.4949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.