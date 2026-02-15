GenTrust LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.76 and a 12 month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.