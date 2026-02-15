Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Immunome stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.32. Immunome has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 665,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070,122.10. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,157,874.94. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Immunome by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 732,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target (roughly ~80% upside from current levels), which typically supports higher demand and price discovery for the stock. HC Wainwright initiates coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with buy recommendation

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target (roughly ~80% upside from current levels), which typically supports higher demand and price discovery for the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s multi-year model projects the company turning profitable by FY2029–FY2030 (FY2029 EPS $0.63; FY2030 EPS $1.28), giving investors a long-term bull case to weigh against near-term losses. MarketBeat Immunome coverage and analyst estimates

HC Wainwright’s multi-year model projects the company turning profitable by FY2029–FY2030 (FY2029 EPS $0.63; FY2030 EPS $1.28), giving investors a long-term bull case to weigh against near-term losses. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting for February shows a 0-share figure and a 0.0 days-to-cover calculation — likely a data anomaly and not a reliable signal for trading pressure. (Monitor for updated confirms.)

Short-interest reporting for February shows a 0-share figure and a 0.0 days-to-cover calculation — likely a data anomaly and not a reliable signal for trading pressure. (Monitor for updated confirms.) Negative Sentiment: Despite the Buy call, HC Wainwright’s near-term EPS estimates are for continued losses (FY2025–FY2027 and FY2026 notably deeper than consensus at -$2.78 vs consensus -$2.21), which can keep short-term sentiment and volatility elevated. HC Wainwright EPS estimates (detailed)

Despite the Buy call, HC Wainwright’s near-term EPS estimates are for continued losses (FY2025–FY2027 and FY2026 notably deeper than consensus at -$2.78 vs consensus -$2.21), which can keep short-term sentiment and volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: A recent note flagged a roughly $269M market-cap decline among institutional holders last week, indicating net selling or markdowns by institutions that can pressure the share price in the near term. Institutional investors in Immunome see US$269m decrease in market cap

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

