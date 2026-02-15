State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 83,452 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $129,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,780,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,826,000 after purchasing an additional 414,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.