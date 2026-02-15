State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $62,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Equinix by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 250,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Equinix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued strong full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and FFO growth driven by AI data‑center demand), which investors favored and which pushed the stock up after the print. Guidance, Not Earnings, Sends Equinix Stock Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Company cited strong bookings that underpin the upbeat 2026 outlook — a confirmation that sales momentum into AI infrastructure is accelerating. Equinix shares jump as bookings drive guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls after the print (JPMorgan to $1,100 overweight; Jefferies to $1,000 buy; Scotiabank to $997; BMO and TD Cowen maintained bullish views), adding institutional support for higher prices. Analyst coverage/price target updates Analyst notes (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 10% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payout $5.16), which supports the REIT income case for holders. Dividend hike and Q4 note (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in some feeds show large increases but the reported figures appear to be data anomalies (zeros/NaN); overall short interest remains low versus float and isn’t a major immediate pressure point. Short interest data (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed AFFO/FFO and revenue estimates as expenses rose (FFO $8.91 vs. est. $9.07), which is the reason management had to lean on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Q4 misses (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC issued a shareholder notice encouraging contact about possible claims — a potential legal overhang that could create uncertainty for investors. Shareholder notice (GlobeNewswire)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix
Equinix Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $956.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $792.68 and its 200 day moving average is $789.51. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $992.90.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.