State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $81,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

ABT opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

