Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86,210 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $417.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. President Capital dropped their target price on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

