Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Grows By 37.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,317 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 15,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Up 2.4%

OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBOOY

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.