Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Increases By 66.9%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,297 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 21,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 385,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of GLASF stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.73. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$10.10.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail company focused on the California market. Based in Salinas with corporate offices in Los Angeles, the firm cultivates proprietary cannabis genetics in greenhouse facilities and distributes a range of consumer packaged products under its flagship Glass House Farms brand.

Operating advanced glasshouse cultivation sites that leverage sustainable growing practices, Glass House Brands produces high-quality flower, pre-rolls and extract products.

