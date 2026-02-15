TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 94,844 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,844 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Onto Innovation worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $126.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $229.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

