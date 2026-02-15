Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 700,272 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 1,273,983 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,005.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,005.4 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.10 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA is a Norway‐based company specializing in the production and development of advanced materials derived primarily from silicon, carbon, and microsilica. The company supplies a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, energy, and environmental applications. Its product portfolio is designed to enhance material performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability across diverse end markets.

Key products and services offered by Elkem include silicones, which serve sectors such as personal care, automotive seals, and electronics encapsulation; silicon alloys such as ferrosilicon and silicon metal used in aluminum and steel production; and microsilica, a highly reactive silica fume used to improve concrete strength and durability.

