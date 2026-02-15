CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

