Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock worth $127,920,502. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

