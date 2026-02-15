PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,364,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,209 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 23.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $39,190,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,052.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $907.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $983.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

