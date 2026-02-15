iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.38. 5,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index. ACWF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
