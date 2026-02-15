iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.38. 5,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index. ACWF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.