CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.25 and last traded at €0.25. 1,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.25.

CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments. The firm offers investment products in real estate funds, co-investments, and club deals. It prefers to invest in Central Europe, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.

Featured Stories

