Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.6439 and last traded at $70.6439. Approximately 1,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

Landis+Gyr Group is a global provider of integrated energy management solutions tailored to the utility industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and deployment of smart meters for electric, gas and heat utilities, offering a portfolio that extends to grid edge intelligence, IoT connectivity and advanced metering infrastructure. By combining hardware devices with end-to-end software solutions, Landis+Gyr enables utilities to optimize operational efficiency, enhance grid reliability and deliver real-time data analytics.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Landis+Gyr has evolved alongside the energy sector, pioneering innovations in metering and grid automation.

