Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Update

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,468,524 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 4,574,308 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,989,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,989,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.04). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

