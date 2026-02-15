PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 914,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $315,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UNH opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

