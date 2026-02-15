Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Head to Head Comparison

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Stabilis Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $160.68 million 1.51 $9.73 million ($0.06) -28.50 Stabilis Solutions $72.27 million 1.43 $4.60 million $0.05 111.16

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Montauk Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables -5.72% -3.57% -2.50% Stabilis Solutions 1.40% 1.53% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montauk Renewables and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 1 4 0 1 2.17 Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.92%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

