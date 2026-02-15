Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 40.0%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,174,660 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,552,997 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,803,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,803,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,007 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,043,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,955,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,581,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $92.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

