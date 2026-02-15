Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in January

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 737,043 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 519,217 shares. Currently, 51.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,834,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,834,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 51.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GGLS stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 137.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

