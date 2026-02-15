Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Update

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,781,408 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 32,472,632 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,866,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,866,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of -3.63.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Richtech Robotics by 164.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,612,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after buying an additional 2,865,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,804,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 3,231.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,256 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Richtech Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Richtech Robotics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: RR reported ($0.02) EPS in its most recent quarter (in line with consensus) but revenue of $1.15M missed the $1.31M estimate — a modest operational negative that tempers the positive EPS headline. Richtech quarterly results

Quarterly results were mixed: RR reported ($0.02) EPS in its most recent quarter (in line with consensus) but revenue of $1.15M missed the $1.31M estimate — a modest operational negative that tempers the positive EPS headline. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman announced a securities class action highlighting reports that Microsoft denied a commercial partnership with Richtech, which coincided with a >20% share drop on Jan. 29 — the lawsuit alleges possible pump‑and‑dump activity and seeks relief for purchasers during Jan. 27–29. This allegation and associated publicity materially raise reputational and legal risk. Richtech hit with securities class action

Hagens Berman announced a securities class action highlighting reports that Microsoft denied a commercial partnership with Richtech, which coincided with a >20% share drop on Jan. 29 — the lawsuit alleges possible pump‑and‑dump activity and seeks relief for purchasers during Jan. 27–29. This allegation and associated publicity materially raise reputational and legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Gross, Portnoy, Kirby McInerney and others) have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff claims for the same Jan. 27–29 class period and are pushing the April 3, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. The volume of filings increases the probability of consolidation, litigation costs, and management distraction. Example notices: Schall Law Firm notice

Multiple plaintiff firms (Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Gross, Portnoy, Kirby McInerney and others) have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff claims for the same Jan. 27–29 class period and are pushing the April 3, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. The volume of filings increases the probability of consolidation, litigation costs, and management distraction. Example notices: Negative Sentiment: Additional firm reminders continue to appear (Bragar Eagel & Squire; Rosen Law Firm; Pomerantz; Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter), keeping the story in the press and likely maintaining trading volatility and downside pressure until litigation risk is resolved. Example: Bragar reminder. Bragar class action reminder

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

