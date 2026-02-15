iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.29. 10,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 97,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,416,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 435,895 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 349,980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 433,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 162,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

