Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.3% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,929 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,864 shares of company stock valued at $105,985,041. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

