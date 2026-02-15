Contrasting Check-Cap (MBAI) and Its Rivals

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Check-Cap to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check-Cap and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A -$25.15 million -0.66 Check-Cap Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Check-Cap’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s peers have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Check-Cap’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Check-Cap has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Summary

Check-Cap peers beat Check-Cap on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

