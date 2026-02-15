Reviewing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daxor and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 1 2 0 2.67 RadNet 1 1 5 2 2.89

Daxor currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Daxor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than RadNet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daxor and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A RadNet -0.65% 2.52% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

Daxor has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daxor and RadNet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor $3.31 million 18.87 N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.83 billion 2.93 $2.79 million ($0.17) -409.06

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Summary

RadNet beats Daxor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

