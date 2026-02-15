Comparing P10 (NYSE:RPC) and FX Alliance (OTCMKTS:FXAI)

FX Alliance (OTCMKTS:FXAI – Get Free Report) and P10 (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FX Alliance and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FX Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 P10 0 1 1 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

P10 has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given P10’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P10 is more favorable than FX Alliance.

This table compares FX Alliance and P10″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FX Alliance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P10 $297.35 million 3.22 $18.70 million ($2.89) -3.01

P10 has higher revenue and earnings than FX Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares FX Alliance and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FX Alliance N/A N/A N/A P10 6.86% 26.05% 11.01%

Summary

P10 beats FX Alliance on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FX Alliance

FX Alliance Inc. (FX Alliance) is a provider of electronic foreign exchange trading solutions, with over 1,000 institutional clients worldwide. The Company provides institutional clients with around-the-clock direct access, five days per week, to the foreign exchange (FX) market. The Company’s technology platform enables it to deliver FX price discovery, trade execution and automation of pre-trade and post-trade transaction workflow. Its suite of electronic FX trading products, including FX spot, FX forwards, FX swaps and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) are used by asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, hedge funds, prime brokers and other institutions worldwide. FX Alliance’s platform supports the over-the-counter (OTC), trading of gold and silver on a spot, forward or swap basis and provides access to bank deposits.

About P10

P10, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

