Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Announces Earnings Results

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01), reports. Earth Science Tech had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 8.24%.The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million.

Earth Science Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ETST opened at $0.13 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

About Earth Science Tech

(Get Free Report)

Earth Science Tech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional, electrolyte and cannabinoid‐infused products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ETST, the company’s core business centers on proprietary rehydration solutions and hemp‐derived nutraceuticals designed to support wellness, recovery and immune function.

The company’s flagship line includes DripDrop® Oral Rehydration Solutions, a clinically tested formula created to promote rapid hydration and electrolyte balance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.