Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $204.95 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $204,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

