Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Avidia Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:AVBC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avidia Bancorp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $384.33 million and a PE ratio of 79.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert D. Cozzone purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $49,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,069.12. This trade represents a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidia Bancorp

About Avidia Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000.

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

