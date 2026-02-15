Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Avidia Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:AVBC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avidia Bancorp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $384.33 million and a PE ratio of 79.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert D. Cozzone purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $49,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,069.12. This trade represents a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About Avidia Bancorp
Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.
Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.
