Black Hills Corporation (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.703 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 4.0% increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

BKH stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. Black Hills has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.62%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Black Hills by 4,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 132.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

