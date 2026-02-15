PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $881.64 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $881,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

