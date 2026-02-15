State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

