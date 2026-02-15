State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips approved a $1.8 billion PPF subsea gas development in the Greater Ekofisk area — plan targets ~11 wells, 4 subsea templates and first gas by Q4 2028, supporting long‑dated production growth and infrastructure value. ConocoPhillips Greenlights Subsea Gas Development, Approves $1.8 Billion Project
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners presented plans to invest roughly NOK 20 billion (~$2.1B) to restart production on three Greater Ekofisk fields by end‑2028 — a larger consortium investment signal that lowers execution risk and increases near‑term production visibility. ConocoPhillips and partners to invest $2 bln in Greater Ekofisk gas, condensate
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners formally submitted development plans for the Greater Ekofisk gas fields (reports vary ~$1.8B–$2.0B), providing regulatory clarity but still subject to approvals and timeline risk. ConocoPhillips submits development plans for Greater Ekofisk Area gas fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry press and investment sites are highlighting COP as a trending/closely watched stock and comparing peer moves (e.g., Chevron’s strong 2026 performance), which may drive short‑term flows but are not company‑specific catalysts. ConocoPhillips (COP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and other U.S. oil companies are in talks with Venezuela’s acting president about recouping past nationalization losses — potential long‑term upside if settlements occur, but timing and recovery size are uncertain. Oil Companies in ‘Active’ Talks Over Recouping Venezuela Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips (FY2026 to $2.65, FY2027 to $4.65), reflecting weaker near‑term earnings expectations; analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Scotiabank lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
