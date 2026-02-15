Salus Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.4% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $684.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

