Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.58 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,574,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 926.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,104,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,053,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,526,000 after purchasing an additional 543,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.