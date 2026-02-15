Deborah Brown Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 109,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,525.67. This represents a 29.46% increase in their position.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

