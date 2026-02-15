United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on March 5th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9%
UPS stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
