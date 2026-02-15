Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Up 93.6% in January

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,314 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 14,622 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 131,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of MTEK stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.27.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.
