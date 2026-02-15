Prestige Wealth Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 19th (NASDAQ:AURE)

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, February 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th.

Prestige Wealth Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of AURE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Prestige Wealth has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Prestige Wealth in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Prestige Wealth accounts for about 4.4% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 7.54% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong.

