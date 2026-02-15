Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $177.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. TD Cowen increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,608.25. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 251,554 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

More Neurocrine Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Analyst moves (Benzinga / TipRanks)

Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Seeking Alpha: Growth Beyond Ingrezza

Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Earnings transcripts & summaries

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 EPS lag

EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Price target changes (Benzinga)

Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s sharp pullback after guidance and the EPS miss — articles explaining recent 8%+ decline underscore the sentiment risk if sales or cost pressures persist. AAII: Why NBIX is down

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.