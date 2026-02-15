Analysts Set KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KANZHUN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KANZHUN Stock Performance
KANZHUN stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. KANZHUN has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.43.
About KANZHUN
Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.
Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KANZHUN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.