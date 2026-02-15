Analysts Set KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,779 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,880,000 after buying an additional 194,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,845,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,651,000 after buying an additional 1,786,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after buying an additional 801,373 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. KANZHUN has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

