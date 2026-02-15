Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.00 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Full Year Results

Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Acquisitions / Press Release

AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Financial Highlights

Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Earnings Call Highlights

Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Q1 Guidance / Press Release

Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms (TD Cowen, Wedbush, Barclays, Mizuho, BMO) lowered targets today (though many kept positive ratings), which can cap upside or add caution for traders despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Moves

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

